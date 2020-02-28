The contract includes project management, engineering and planning along with the implementation of plug and abandonment of seven legacy exploration and appraisal wells

Maersk Decom secures contract for Tullow Oil’s Banda and Tiof fields in Africa. (Credit: Maersk Decom)

Maersk Decom has secured a contract from Tullow Oil to complete plugging and abandonment of Banda and Tiof fields, offshore Mauritania, Africa.

The company will be responsible for an end-to-end plugging and abandonment solution under a single contract.

The contract includes project management, engineering and planning with the implementation of plug and abandonment of seven legacy exploration and appraisal wells along with the removal and disposal of subsea equipment.

The Banda gas field is located 53km off the coast of Mauritania and about 20km east of the Chinguetti oil field, at depths of approximately 200m-325m below sea level.

The Tiof gas field is located 84km off the coast of Mauritania in 1200m water depth.

Maersk Decom will provide all personnel, assets and equipment

Maersk Decom CEO Lars Banke said: “By delivering the entire scope under one overarching contract, we can optimise the project every step of the way.

“We believe bundled projects and campaigns are the way of the future for the industry. As a dedicated decommissioning company, we are proud to have been able to achieve this milestone together with Tullow.”

The firm will also provide all personnel, assets and equipment that are required for the project along with a drilling unit and offshore support vessels.

Maersk Decom has scheduled to begin planning and engineering works immediately.

Furthermore, a site survey is planned for second quarter of the year and the offshore execution is expected to begin early next year.

Established in 2018, Maersk Decom is a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between Maersk Drilling and Maersk Supply Services. It is formed to provide scalable decommissioning solutions to the offshore energy industry.

In September last year, the JV firm, together with Maersk Supply Service, secured a contract for the removal, recycling and waste management of subsea infrastructure for Perenco’s Thames field in UK.