Image: Maersk Decom is managing the removal, recycling and waste management of subsea infrastructure for Perenco’s Thames field. Photo: courtesy of A. P. Moller /Maersk.

Maersk Decom, together with Maersk Supply Service, is project managing the removal, recycling and waste management of subsea infrastructure for Perenco’s Thames field in the UK North Sea.

The project includes the cut and recovery of wellheads and wellhead protection structures, as well as end-to-end recycling and waste management. It is being delivered by an integrated team covering project management, engineering, and execution from subsea support vessel Maersk Installer.

“This is an important milestone for Maersk Decom, being the first project that moves our new company from studies and project development into execution. By integrating the project team, we will be able to ensure a seamless interface between the recovery and disposal scopes. We look forward to building a strong partnership with Perenco and expanding on the decommissioning track record already established by Maersk Supply Service and Maersk Drilling,” says Lars Banke, Chief Executive Officer of Maersk Decom.

The offshore phase commenced last month following the completion of ongoing decommissioning work at the Leadon field.

