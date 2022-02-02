Lynas is now working to finalise the secondary approvals required for project implementation
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX: LYC, OTC:LYSDY) (“Lynas”) is pleased to announce that the
Ministerial Statement for the Kalgoorlie Rare Earth Processing Facility has been issued
under the Environmental Protection Act 1986 (WA).
This Statement approves the implementation of the Kalgoorlie Rare Earths Processing
Facility and outlines the conditions for the construction and operation of the Facility. The
conditions are consistent with initiatives proposed by Lynas.
Lynas is very pleased to be progressing this important project to establish a Critical
Minerals value added processing facility in Kalgoorlie which meets the strict environmental
conditions of Western Australian regulators.
This is consistent with our environmental, social and governance (ESG) approach, our
commitment to operating in a way that is safe for our people, our communities and the
environment and our objective to contribute positively to the communities in which we
operate.
Lynas has worked closely with all levels of government to ensure the Kalgoorlie Rare
Earths processing facility sustainably supports the Critical Minerals and Modern
Manufacturing strategies of the Australian Government, the Future Battery and Critical
Minerals Industries Strategy of the Western Australian Government, and the City of
Kalgoorlie-Boulder’s economic diversification plans.
Lynas is now working to finalise the secondary approvals required for project
implementation.
Source: Company Press Release