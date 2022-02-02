Lynas is now working to finalise the secondary approvals required for project implementation

Lynas secures ministerial approval for Kalgoorlie rare earth processing facility.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX: LYC, OTC:LYSDY) (“Lynas”) is pleased to announce that the

Ministerial Statement for the Kalgoorlie Rare Earth Processing Facility has been issued

under the Environmental Protection Act 1986 (WA).

This Statement approves the implementation of the Kalgoorlie Rare Earths Processing

Facility and outlines the conditions for the construction and operation of the Facility. The

conditions are consistent with initiatives proposed by Lynas.

Lynas is very pleased to be progressing this important project to establish a Critical

Minerals value added processing facility in Kalgoorlie which meets the strict environmental

conditions of Western Australian regulators.

This is consistent with our environmental, social and governance (ESG) approach, our

commitment to operating in a way that is safe for our people, our communities and the

environment and our objective to contribute positively to the communities in which we

operate.

Lynas has worked closely with all levels of government to ensure the Kalgoorlie Rare

Earths processing facility sustainably supports the Critical Minerals and Modern

Manufacturing strategies of the Australian Government, the Future Battery and Critical

Minerals Industries Strategy of the Western Australian Government, and the City of

Kalgoorlie-Boulder’s economic diversification plans.

Lynas is now working to finalise the secondary approvals required for project

implementation.

