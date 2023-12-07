According to Lynas Rare Earths, the introduction of the material to the Western Australian rare earths processing facility marks the shift from the commissioning phase to the first production and ramp up of the facility

First material fed to Lynas' Kalgoorlie rare earths processing facility. (Credit: ivabalk from Pixabay)

Australia-based Lynas Rare Earths has introduced the first feed of material into the Kalgoorlie rare earths processing facility located in Western Australia from the company’s Mt Weld rare earth mine.

The first feed to the facility comes after the completion of the kiln heating and other commissioning activities.

According to Lynas Rare Earths, the introduction of the material to the Western Australian rare earths processing facility marks the shift from the commissioning phase to the first production and ramp up of the plant.

Located in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, the facility represents a total investment of A$730m ($479.57m).

Lynas Rare Earths CEO and managing director Amanda Lacaze said: “We are delighted to have achieved first feed on in Kalgoorlie. This is an exciting milestone as we continue to expand our operating footprint and capacity to meet growing global demand for separated rare earth materials.

“The Kalgoorlie Rare Earths Processing Facility is Australia’s first value-added rare earths processing facility, making it a significant project for both Lynas and the Australian critical minerals industry.”

In October this year, Lynas Malaysia secured a variation to its operating licence, enabling it to proceed with the import and processing of lanthanide concentrate from the Mt Weld mine.

Currently, the Lynas Malaysia plant is shut down as works to expand downstream processing capacity are completed. Production at the plant will restart early next year.

The mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) from the Kalgoorlie rare earth processing facility will be gradually supplied to the Lynas Malaysia plant beginning late in the March quarter.

The supply will be increased as the controlled ramp up of the Kalgoorlie facility advances.

Last year, Lynas Rare Earths announced an investment of nearly A$500m ($328m) for expanding the capacity at the Mt Weld rare earths mine and concentration plant.