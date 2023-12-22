The scope of the contract includes detailed engineering, equipment and material procurement, management of construction, preoperational testing, and commissioning

FG Gold awards EPCM and supply contract for the Baomahun gold project to Lycopodium. (Credit: FG Gold Limited)

Lycopodium has secured an A$100m ($68m) engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services and reimbursable supply contract for the Baomahun gold project in Sierra Leone from FG Gold.

The EPCM services and supply contract awarded to the Australian firm is set to commence in Q1 2024. However, it is contingent on FG Gold achieving financial close.

Lycopodium’s contract encompasses detailed engineering, equipment and material procurement, management of construction, preoperational testing, and commissioning.

Situated in central Sierra Leone, approximately 200km east of Freetown, the Baomahun gold project spans the Valunia and Kunike Barina Chiefdoms in the Bo and Tonkolili districts, respectively.

Lycopodium’s involvement with the Baomahun gold project dates back to 2021, which culminated in a definitive feasibility study (DFS) in December 2022. As per the DFS, Baomahun was affirmed as a viable and ready-to-progress gold project.

Subsequently, the front end engineering and design (FEED) for the project was completed by the company in May 2023.

Lycopodium managing director Peter De Leo said: “We are extremely pleased to have this opportunity to continue to work with FG Gold in the development of this exciting project, which is Sierra Leone’s first large-scale commercial gold mine and represents one of the largest deposits under development in Africa.”

Spanning an area of 124.3km², Baomahun boasts a JORC certified resource of 5.81 million ounces of gold, inclusive of both open pit and underground mining. This positions it as one of the most substantial gold development projects in Africa.

Having obtained all necessary mining permits and environmental licenses, the Baomahun gold project is presently in the construction phase, and the inaugural gold pour is scheduled for 2025.

In March 2023, FG Gold gave a contract for the design, manufacture, and supply of a semi autogenous grinding (SAG) mill and a ball mill for the project to Metso Outotec.