The Rutland Center Solar 1 project will be Borrego's largest development announced to date. (Credit: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay)

Borrego announced it has been selected to develop a 110MW-AC utility-scale solar project as part of the solicitation for large-scale renewables by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

The award was one of 20 solar projects awarded as part of NYSERDA’s efforts to develop more than two gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity throughout New York State. It will be sited in National Grid territory in the north of the state, in the towns of Rutland and Watertown in Jefferson County, and will produce enough energy to power nearly 11,000 homes.

“This project award reflects Borrego’s expansion into utility-scale development,” said Dan Berwick, general manager of development at Borrego. “We’re bringing the technical expertise and rigorous processes we developed as the leader in commercial and community solar markets to larger projects, because our mission is ever more urgent: to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy.”

Borrego also announced the appointment of Daryl Hart as vice president of utility-scale project development. Hart joins Borrego from NextEra Energy Transmission, where he was director of development. He has worked in both wind and solar development and is certified as both a Project Management Professional (PMP) and Six Sigma Black Belt. Prior to joining the renewables industry, Hart spent 10 years in the U.S. Air Force, completing his active duty service as a Major assigned to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC).

“Our new focus on the utility-scale sector is powered by talented individuals with utility-scale experience,” said Mike Hall, CEO of Borrego. Hall added that the company, which recently announced it has reorganized into three independent business units—development, EPC, and O&M—has aggressive plans to grow its workforce by 25% this year and is actively looking for new talent, especially those with utility-scale skill sets.

Borrego’s 110 MW solar project will help support Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s nation-leading goal of generating 70% of New York’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030, consistent with the Climate Leadership and Community Benefit Act. Borrego’s project is expected to create jobs and bring benefits to Jefferson County, and the local jurisdiction will benefit from a Payment in Lieu of Taxes as well as a Community Host Benefit Payment.

Source: Company Press Release