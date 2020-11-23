Critical works continue to be executed to protect required onsite personnel, the operation and the environment

Lundin Mining announces new collective agreement with Candelaria AOS Union. (Credit: aymane jdidi from Pixabay)

Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) announced today the Candelaria AOS Union (the “Union”), which represents approximately 550 workers at its Candelaria operations in Chile, has ratified a new 30-month collective agreement. The Union has accepted the last formal offer which was presented by Candelaria on November 12, 2020.

The safe resumption of partial operations is being assessed while the Candelaria Mine Workers Union, representing approximately 350 workers, continues with its labour action. In the meantime, critical works continue to be executed to protect required onsite personnel, the operation and the environment.

Candelaria is committed to responsible, respectful, and fair negotiations with the best interests of our workers and the sustainability of our business in mind. As part of the collective bargaining cycle, Candelaria is in the legislated negotiation process with the two supervisor unions, which combined represent approximately 230 associates. An agreement was reached with the LMC AOS Union during advanced negotiations in May 2020.

Source: Company Press Release