The Solveig field, which is located on the Utsira High in production license 359, will be developed as subsea tie-back to the Edvard Grieg platform

Image: Solveig will be developed with five satellite wells tied to the Edvard Grieg installation in the North Sea. Photo courtesy of Lundin Petroleum.

Lundin Norway, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lundin Petroleum, has secured final approval from the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy for the plan for development and operation (PDO) for the Solveig field offshore Norway.

The Solveig field, which will be developed in phases, is located on the Utsira High, in production license 359 (PL359), 15km south of the producing Lundin Norway-operated Edvard Grieg field offshore Norway.

Planned to commence production in first quarter of 2021, the Solveig field development involves the subsea tie-back of three oil producer wells and two water injector wells with the Edvard Grieg platform.

Solveig field will have gross peak production capacity of 30 Mboepd

The first phase of the development is estimated to cost $810m. The field is estimated to have gross peak production capacity of 30 Mboepd.

Lundin Petroleum CEO and president Alex Schneiter said: “I am very pleased to note the final approval from the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy for the PDO of Solveig; this is our first tie-back project to Edvard Grieg and is an important part of the future for the Greater Edvard Grieg Area solution.

“We have assembled a very good team to lead the project, supported by industry leading contractors and I look forward to reporting on its progress as we head towards first oil in early 2021.”

Lundin Norway is the operator of the offshore Norwegian field with a stake of 65%. Other partners include OMV with 20% stake and Wintershall holding the remaining 15% interest.

Rosenberg WorleyParsons has been awarded the contract for the modification of the Edvard Grieg field facilities while TechnipFMC won the engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract (EPCI) contract for subsea system.

The oil produced from the Solveig field will be exported through the Edvard Grieg platform and subsequently by pipeline to the Sture terminal in Hordaland County. The gas produced from the Solveig field will be exported to the UK.

Lundin will undertake drilling work using the West Bollsta semi-submersible rig, which is operated by Seadrill.