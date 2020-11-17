Scope of the contract includes technology license, catalyst supply, basic engineering services, training and advisory services

Lummus Technology Awarded Contract for Shandong Yulong Refining and Petrochemical Integrated Project. (Credit: SatyaPrem from Pixabay.)

Lummus Technology today announced that it has been awarded a technology contract by Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China’s Nanshan Group. Lummus will provide Master Licensor services for multiple licensed units, consisting of two mixed feed crackers, an EB/SM plant and two polypropylene (PP) lines. The scope includes technology licensing, process design package, training and advisory services, master licensor integration services and catalyst supply for the PP plant.

The plants will be part of Shandong Yulong’s 20,000 kta Refining and Petrochemical Integrated Project, a mega complex to be located in the Province of Shandong that recently received government approval.

“Being awarded the Master Licensor for multiple licensed units, and participation in such a large scale project in China, is very significant for Lummus,” said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. “This award underscores our ability to deliver the best process technology from our comprehensive portfolio, ensuring that customers such as Shandong Yulong benefit from low operating expenses and high reliability throughout their entire asset lifecycle. It is also a testimony to our technology leadership, as we have captured many projects since China’s COVID-19 recovery.”

The mixed feed ethylene crackers will utilize Lummus’ market-leading ethylene technology incorporating the SRT® (Short Residence Time) VII cracking heaters that have the highest proven yields in the industry, and the low-pressure chilling train and patented multi-component refrigeration, which reduces investment costs and improves reliability by eliminating plant equipment. The EB/SM plants will utilize the Lummus/UOP EBOne and CLASSIC SM technologies for reliable and efficient production of ethylbenzene and styrene monomer, respectively. The PP plant will utilize Lummus Novolen Technology which demonstrates low overall capital and operating cost, while providing the best range in products and high reliability.

Source: Company Press Release