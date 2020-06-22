KBR will licence proprietary technology and engineering services including K-SAAT and K-COT

KBR and LTHE to collaborate on refinery and petrochemical projects. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

US-based engineering company KBR and L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build modular process plants for refinery and petrochemical projects.

Under the terms of the MoU, KBR will licence proprietary technology and engineering services such as solid acid alkylation technology (K-SAAT), solvent de-asphalting technology (ROSE) and catalytic olefins technology (K-COT).

Additionally, LTHE will serve at the EPC provider. It will also engage in bidding for projects in the global market.

KBR Technology Solutions president Doug Kelly said: “This MoU brings together KBR’s century-long technology expertise and LTHE’s strong capability as a major EPC player and modular solution provider.

“KBR’s innovative and reliable process technologies have been helping refinery and petrochemical plants globally to optimise production and reduce operating costs.”

The partnership will focus on projects in India, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

K-SAAT technology offer high alkylate yield and high feed flexibility

KBR’s next generation K-SAAT technology has been designed to offer high alkylate yield and high feed flexibility.

In May 2020, KBR has agreed to form a new joint venture (JV) with NIPIneftegas to create a new engineering and support services company in Kazakhstan.

The JV company, named KBR-NIPILLP, will be responsible to provide engineering, procurement, design as well as the related services for projects across the upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas sectors, within the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It will also arrange all the technical requirements for all stages of a project that include project management, contract supervision, planning and cost control.