KBR and NIPIneftegas JSC forms new engineering joint venture. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann)

US-based engineering company, KBR has agreed to form a new joint venture (JV) with NIPIneftegas to create a new engineering and support services company, named KBR-NIPILLP, in Kazakhstan.

The JV company will be responsible to provide engineering, procurement, design as well as the related services for projects across the upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas sectors, within the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It will also arrange all the technical requirements for all stages of a project that include project management, contract supervision, planning and cost control.

KBR Energy Solutions president Jay Ibrahim said: “KBR is proud to continue its successful history in Kazakhstan and the wider Caspian region.

“This joint venture represents KBR’s ability to bring consistent and valuable training and educational programs to the region.

“We look forward to mobilizing our expertise, innovative systems and low-cost energy solutions to support our clients’ success on their new projects in Kazakhstan.”

The firm said that the JV will train and develop the local labor force in Kazakhstan and will also manage the construction contractors and subcontractors throughout all stages of a project.

Since 1993, KBR has worked on various projects in Kazakhstan and employed approximately 200 Kazakh specialists on various projects.

NIPIneftegas general director Igor Gershtanskiy said: “We are confident that this strong JV will help to realize our ambition to create a world class Kazakhstan -based engineering company.”

KBR is a global provider of professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the government solutions and energy sectors.