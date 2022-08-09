LRE has awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction services contract to SOLV Energy for the solar project, and has signed a long-term power purchase agreement with Verizon Communications

LRE starts building Big Plain solar project. (Credit: Robert Jones from Pixabay)

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE), a portfolio company of Omers Infrastructure, has commenced construction works on the Big Plain solar project in the US.

Big Plain is a 196MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project, planned to be constructed near the town of London, in Ohio, US, with commercial operations expected by June next year.

The project will leverage advanced, ultra-low carbon thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules manufactured by US-based solar company First Solar.

It is expected to create around 400 jobs during the construction, with at least 80% to Ohioans, to support its commitment to hiring local labour, said the company.

LRE chief development officer John Wieland said: “The start of construction at Big Plain Solar is an integral step in the advancement of LRE’s solar portfolio and an important milestone for Ohio and the local community.

“This project not only brings economic development benefits to Madison County, but also environmental benefits. Across the LRE portfolio, we are continuously looking for ways to implement innovative land management practices to improve the soil health and aesthetics of our projects, and we look forward to implementing these practices at Big Plain Solar.

“We thank Madison County and the rest of the community for their continued support and long-term partnership.”

LRE has contracted solar and energy storage construction company SOLV Energy to provide the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the solar project.

It has also signed a long-term power purchase agreement with Verizon Communications to supply the renewable energy generated by the project.

Furthermore, the company said that it will implement sustainable practices at Big Plain Solar, including a soil health monitoring program and organising a 70-acre pollinator habitat.

Verizon chief sustainability officer and global supply chain senior vice president James Gowen said: “At Verizon, we are committed to building a greener U.S. energy grid through proven sustainable and socially responsible strategies and programs.

“The groundbreaking at the Big Plain solar facility is another step on our way to achieving net zero emissions in our operations by 2035.”

LRE owns and operates a portfolio of 24 renewable energy facilities across nine states, totalling around 2,500MW of generating capacity.

The company is actively developing and contracting new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the US.