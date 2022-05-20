The La Loutre project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory

Location of existing and planned 2022 holes (Credit: Business Wire)

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that as of May 17, 2022 it has started an infill and extension drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre graphite project, located approximately 180 kilometers northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The program anticipates approximately 18,000 meters in 120 holes to be drilled at the “Electric Vehicle” or “EV” and the Battery zones. Please refer to Figure 1 for details.

Lomiko Metals has commissioned Breakaway Exploration Management of Québec to design and operate the 2022 exploration drilling program at the La Loutre project and the drilling is being performed by Fusion Drilling. The Company anticipates that the drilling program will take approximately four to five months to complete, depending on site conditions. Lomiko has retained InnovExplo, a Quebec-based independent consulting firm in geology, mining engineering and sustainable development, to prepare an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate for the La Loutre project following the completion of the drilling and assay results. The goal of the program is to build on the results of the positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the La Loutre property announced in the Company’s July 29, 2021 press release. Also, as announced in a press release issued on March 22nd, 2022 Lomiko has obtained UL ECOLOGO® certification for mineral exploration, which is now being implemented in the field.

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director stated: “Initiating the infill and extension drill program at the La Loutre graphite project is an important step in the project development as we look to increase confidence in our mineral resources. We also appreciate the ongoing engagement that is required with our communities as we move forward with this exploration program and the future studies of this project.”

Source: Company Press Release