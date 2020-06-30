The Taggart discovery is located on Mississippi Canyon Block 816 in around 5,650 feet of water

Initial development plans at Taggart include the completion and tieback of two wells. (Credit: Pixabay/Keri Jackson)

LLOG Exploration Offshore has sanctioned its Taggart discovery and finalised the plans to develop via the Devils Tower Spar in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The firm has signed a production handling agreement for the development via tieback to the Williams-owned Devils Tower Spar in Mississippi Canyon 773.

Devils Tower Spar is located 140 miles (225.3km) southeast of New Orleans in the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

The Taggart discovery is located on Mississippi Canyon Block 816 in around 5,650 feet of water.

In 2013, the Mississippi Canyon 816 #1 discovery well was drilled to a depth of 11,562 feet and encountered 97 feet of net pay in two Miocene objectives.

LLOG said that the two subsequent appraisal wells were drilled in 2015 and 2019 and respectively encountered 147 feet and 84 feet of net pay.

Initial development plans at Taggart include the completion and tieback of two wells. First production is anticipated in 2022.

LLOG president and CEO Philip LeJeune said: “LLOG is pleased to announce the sanctioning of our Taggart discovery, and we look forward to the successful development of this deepwater asset.

“Williams will provide the infrastructure necessary for the efficient and economic development of the Taggart discovery which has reserves totaling approximately 27 million barrels of oil equivalent.

“We believe this partnership is a perfect match due to both companies’ experience developing deepwater assets and commitment to operating with excellence, integrity, and safety.”

The Taggart development is wholly owned by LLOG and its affiliates.

Recently, US-based midstream company Williams signed a tieback agreement for the Taggart development.

The tieback agreement includes the provision of offshore natural gas and oil gathering and production handling services for the Taggart development at Williams’ Devils Tower Spar.