Technip Energies will carry out the engineering, early procurement activities, cost estimations and all permitting works needed to construct the lithium refinery apart from performing early works for an expansion project on the same site location

Technip Energies to deliver FEED and DFS for Livista Energy's German lithium refinery. (Credit: Finnrich from Pixabay)

Livista Energy has selected Technip Energies to deliver the front-end engineering and design (FEED) and detailed feasibility study (DFS) for its first European lithium refinery in Germany.

In this regard, both parties have signed a letter of award for the battery grade lithium chemical refinery. According to Livista Energy, the refinery will be able to take in all sources of raw lithium materials including recycled lithium chemicals as feedstock.

Under the scope of the award won through a competitive bidding process, Technip Energies will carry out the engineering, early procurement activities, estimations of costs, and all permitting works needed to construct the lithium refinery.

The company will also perform early works for the plant expansion project on the same site location.

Besides, the pre-FEED for the second plant will be conducted simultaneously based on the design of the first plant which will boost efficiencies as well as lower overall costs, said Livista Energy.

Technip Energies chief operating officer Marco Villa said: “We are pleased to have been selected for this ambitious lithium refining project in Germany.

“We are fully committed to supporting Livista’s ambition as part of the electric vehicles industry development in Europe. As we continue to grow our footprint in the lithium refining space, we are eager to contribute to the decarbonisation of the European automotive industry.”

The German lithium refinery is expected to have an annual output of 40,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium products. These include 30,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of li-hydroxide and 10,000tpa of li-Carbonate (LCE).

It is projected to meet the lithium battery requirements of about 850,000 electric vehicles (EVs).

According to Livista Energy, the proposed lithium refinery will be potentially able to double its production capacity over time.

Production from the lithium facility is estimated to commence in 2026.

Livista Energy chief operating officer Jean-Marc Ichbia said: “This collaboration will set the path towards filling a critical gap in the European EV and lithium-Ion battery supply chain, as nearly all lithium is currently refined in Asia.

“The capacity of our plants to accept recycled battery materials will make us a key part of the circular economy and will support our customers in sourcing lithium directly in Europe.”