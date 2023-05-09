The new lithium refinery will produce battery-grade lithium and house battery materials processing, refining, and manufacturing operations for the company’s product line

Tesla starts construction on new lithium refinery in Texas, US. (Credit: Office of the Texas Governor)

US automotive and clean energy company Tesla has broken ground on its new lithium refinery in Nueces County, Texas, US.

The new lithium refinery is expected to generate $375m in capital investment.

Besides, the Texas facility is anticipated to produce over 400 new good-paying jobs in the region.

The ground-breaking ceremony held at Robstown saw the participation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

It was also joined by Nueces County Judge Connie Scott, Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez, and other local, state, and federal leaders.

Tesla’s new lithium refinery will produce battery-grade lithium. It will also accommodate the battery materials processing, refining, and manufacturing operations for the company’s product line.

According to the company, the new facility will focus on the elimination of the refinery by-product sodium sulphate.

Tesla said that the refinery will produce another by-product which is a mixture of sand and calcium carbonate.

The mixture is said to be a viable additive in the production of construction materials.

With the new Texan lithium refining production facility, the state is expected to bolster its future for generations to come. Besides, the new facility is said to bring an economic boost to South Texas.

Governor Abbott said: “Texas is proud to be the home of Tesla, and I thank them for choosing Robstown for their new lithium refinery, Texas will continue to be a hub of innovation, leading the way on the future of technology.

“With the Port of Corpus Christi nearby and Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, the lithium refined here will work its way into Tesla batteries all over the world.”

According to various reports, Musk said that the new lithium refinery will generate enough battery metal to manufacture nearly one million electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025.

The company aims to complete the construction of the lithium refinery next year and then achieve full production about a year later, reported Reuters citing the Tesla CEO.