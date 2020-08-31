Minera Exar owns 100% of the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project (“Caucharí-Olaroz”) currently under development in Jujuy, Argentina

Lithium Americas and Ganfeng Lithium complete Caucharí-Olaroz JV transaction. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Vancouver, Canada: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced transaction with Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, “Ganfeng Lithium”) in respect of their joint venture company, Minera Exar S.A. (“Minera Exar”) (the “Transaction”). Minera Exar owns 100% of the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project (“Caucharí-Olaroz”) currently under development in Jujuy, Argentina.

On closing, Ganfeng Lithium subscribed for new shares of Minera Exar for cash consideration of US$16 million increasing its interest from 50% to 51%, with Lithium Americas owning the remaining 49%. In addition, Lithium Americas received US$40 million in cash from the proceeds of a non-interest-bearing loan from Ganfeng Lithium. For more details on the Transaction, please refer to the Company’s press release dated February 7, 2020.

“The Transaction with Ganfeng Lithium further strengthens our long-term partnership in Argentina as we work together to bring Caucharí-Olaroz into production,” commented Jon Evans, President and CEO. “With an additional US$40 million in cash on our balance sheet and over US$200 million in available capital to fund our share of Caucharí-Olaroz, Lithium Americas remains in a strong financial position as we advance both of our projects.”

“Caucharí-Olaroz is approximately 50% complete and represents one of the few large-scale lithium operations currently in development globally. We are coordinating closely with the Province of Jujuy to ensure we operate responsibly and safely as we gradually restart construction activities. The health and safety of our workers and the communities close to the project is our top priority.”

Source: Company Press Release