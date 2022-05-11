Solar and wind facilities advancing both companies' sustainability goals

Liberty and Meta expand renewables partnership. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay)

Liberty, a part of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) (“Algonquin”), announced today its collaboration with Meta (NASDAQ: FB) on the new 112 MW Deerfield II wind project in Michigan. This long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 100 percent of the energy and environmental attributes from Deerfield II, builds upon the existing renewable energy partnership the companies have at the operating Altavista solar facility in Virginia. The Deerfield II wind project is expected to contribute to Liberty’s ESG goals and help Meta continue to support its operations with 100% renewable energy. The project is expected to achieve commercial operations in 2023.

Located in Huron County, Michigan, adjacent to Liberty’s Deerfield I wind facility, the Deerfield II wind project represents a significant opportunity to advance the growth of Michigan’s renewable electricity supply, while supporting Liberty and Meta’s sustainability objectives. The project represents an investment of approximately $200 million for Liberty and is expected to:

Provide approximately $2 million per year in property tax revenue

Support local schools, roads and various care facilities

Inject capital into the community by compensating local landowners

Create 200 temporary and permanent jobs for workers

Jeff Norman, Chief Development Officer for Algonquin, commented: “Wind and solar energy investments are critical streams within our growth program, and we’re very pleased to be able to expand upon our existing partnership with Meta.” Mr. Norman also noted: “Our company is all about thinking globally and acting locally. Projects like Altavista solar and Deerfield II allow us to have that dual-level impact by supporting Meta’s operations with 100% renewable energy while contributing to the surrounding communities.”

Liberty will develop, engineer, construct, own and operate the Deerfield II wind project. Construction began in April 2022.

“Since 2020, our global operations have been supported by 100% renewable energy and, as we continue to grow, it is increasingly important that we have strong partnerships to bring new renewable energy to the grid,” said Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta. “We appreciate the work Liberty has done to help us bring these 112 MW to the grid in support of our operations.”

Source: Company Press Release