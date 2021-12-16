The Netherlands-based company will jointly fund a feasibility study with the US International DFC for the 100MW expansion of the wind farm

The PETN wind farm is said to be West Africa’s largest wind farm. (Credit: Lekela Power)

Lekela has inked a grant agreement with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to finance a feasibility study for a 100MW extension of the Parc Eolien Taiba N’Diaye wind farm (PETN wind farm) in Senegal.

The current capacity of the PETN wind farm is 158.7MW.

Lekela said that the proposed capacity expansion will substantially help Senegal in achieving its renewable energy goals.

According to the Netherlands-based renewable power generation company, the feasibility study is anticipated to be completed within 15 months. It will be jointly funded by the company and DFC.

The feasibility study will cover an area west of the existing PETN wind farm. It will include a campaign for wind measurement, a network study, an environmental impact study along with other on-site surveys.

Lekela CEO Chris Antonopoulos said: “This study represents an exciting opportunity to continue the expansion of wind power in Senegal and provide more clean, reliable energy to local people.

“Having completed our Parc Eolien Taiba N’Diaye earlier this year, this expansion serves as a vote of confidence in the role of wind power not just in Senegal, but in Africa more widely.

“As we look to create a greener, more sustainable future, it’s crucial that we explore ambitious projects like this, that expand renewable capacity and help to deliver much needed electricity to the region.”

The PETN wind farm is equipped with 46 Vestas wind turbines, with each of them having a capacity of 3.45MW. It is said to power up more than two million people in Senegal.

Claimed to be the largest wind farm in West Africa, PETN will help offset 300,000 tonnes per annum of carbon dioxide.

Lekela had also won a grant from the US Trade and Development Agency to finance a feasibility study in collaboration with Senelec for a grid-scale battery electric storage system to be located at the PETN wind farm.