Lead FEED contract awarded for Etinde, offshore Cameroon. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

Bowleven, the Africa focused oil and gas exploration group traded on AIM, is pleased to confirm the award of a contract to TechnipFMC plc (“Technip”) to appoint them as lead FEED (“Front End Engineering Design”) contractor in respect of the proposed development of the offshore IM gas condensate field at Etinde, Cameroon.

Under the terms of the award, Technip would work alongside and report to the integrated JV partner Operations team to lead the onshore and offshore elements of the FEED programme in respect of the proposed development. The reservoir engineering and sub-surface development aspects of the wider FEED process will be undertaken by the Operator.

The initial phase of the development concept proposed by the JV partners comprises an onshore gas processing, storage and export facility linked to an unmanned well head platform with associated pipeline infrastructure.

Eli Chahin, Chief Executive Officer of Bowleven plc, said:

“The award of a lead FEED contractor is a significant milestone for the JV partners, as we look to make a final investment decision on Etinde in 2020. We are excited about our plans for the initial phase of the proposed development and look forward to working with Technip to finalise our development concept for the field over the coming months.”

