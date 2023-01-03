The project area shares geologic features in common with other lithium-rich salars in the region

Xantippe releases exploration results on its Carachi Lithium Project. (Credit: Albert Hyseni on Unsplash)

Xantippe Resources Limited (ASX: XTC) (Xantippe, XTC, or the Company) is pleased to provide exploration results on its Carachi Lithium Project (the Project), located in Catamarca province, Argentina in the Lithium Triangle of South America.

The Company recently completed a Vertical Electrical Sounding (VES) geophysical survey that has identified a highly conductive horizon that is interpreted to represent a brine target with potential to host a large lithium deposit.

The project area shares geologic features in common with other lithium-rich salars in the region. This brine aquifer has been reported as having elevated concentrations of lithium at Lake Resources’ Kachi lithium project located adjacent to the Project. The geophysical survey covered an area of approximately 300 square kilometres. The conductive horizon was detected clearly in the majority of the VES stations,

which cover an area of approximately 130 square kilometres.

The zone is characterized by very low resistivity values interpreted to represent a buried salar deposit of a highly conductive saline brine zone (<2 ohm/m). The zone occurs at depths of 34 to 220 metres below surface. It is interpreted to be at least 150 metres thick, and is open at depth and in all directions laterally. Figure 1 overleaf shows a generalized cross section showing local geophysical contractor Conhidro’s interpretation of the VES data.

VES geophysical surveys are being used frequently in Argentina to successfully delineate potential brine zones below surface. Based on the VES resistivity data, Conhidro interprets there to be five zones, which range from unsaturated material (highly resistive).

Executive Chairman, Mr John Featherby commented: “The Company is very pleased with these positive results and moves forward with great confidence to the next phase of exploration, our first drilling program. The aim is to use this drilling program to provide an initial JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate.”

Source: Company Press Release