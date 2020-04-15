Nevertire license, covering 382.6km2, is located in the Lachlan Fold Belt in central west New South Wales

Kincora’s portfolio comprises the Nevertire and Nyngan projects in LFB. (Credit: Alex Banner from Pixabay)

Canada-based exploration firm Kincora Copper has received a new exploration license (EL8960) covering 382.6km2 in Australia.

The new copper-gold porphyry exploration license, named Nevertire, is located in the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB), central west New South Wales (NSW).

Kincora said that its portfolio of the Nevertire and Nyngan projects combine a land position of 1144km2 in the northern Junee-Narromine Belt.

Kincora to start phase 1 drilling at Trundle project

The firm is preparing to start phase 1 drilling at its Trundle project, which is claimed to be the only brownfield porphyry project held by a listed junior in the Lachlan Fold Belt.

The Trundle project is located less than 30km from the China Molybdenum Company (CMOC)-operated Northparkes copper-gold mine.

Kincora technical committee chairman John Holliday said: “Kincora was a first mover looking to secure a strategic and district scale position in the most prospective, underexplored sections of the northern Junee-Narromine Belt.

“Since our entry we have been surrounded by others pegging ground. Exploration tenure in this region has increased over 40%, and we have also recently seen ground applied for adjacent to our Trundle project in the southern section of this belt.

“This pegging includes activities by a new major who now has applications adjacent to three of our existing licenses and is an active explorer in the Macquarie Arc.”

Last month, Kincora Copper has completed the acquisition of copper-gold assets from RareX. The firm purchased 65% interest in 6 mineral leases covering 587km2 in the LFB.