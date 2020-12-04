The blow was discovered during our recent drilling programme and covers a target area of 0.4 hectares

A total of six holes were drilled in the Thorny River area. (Credit: Alex Banner from Pixabay)

Botswana Diamonds is pleased to report the discovery of a new kimberlite “blow” (i.e. a small pipe) located on our Thorny River project in South Africa. The blow was discovered during our recent drilling programme and covers a target area of 0.4 hectares.

John Teeling, chairman, commented. “Our drilling has discovered a small kimberlite pipe (“a blow”) on the Thorny River project. This is very significant as the nearby Marsfontein (0.4 hectares) and Sugarbird (0.5 hectares) blows were extremely profitable diamond-producing operations. We are moving forward with a programme to define the extent of this new resource particularly as the diamond grades are known to be consistent across the whole area”.

A total of six holes were drilled in the Thorny River area. A combined total of 39.5m intersected kimberlite while an additional 55m intersected a weathered kimberlite breccia. The best hole contained a down-the-hole (at forty-five degrees dip) intersection of kimberlite and kimberlite breccia of 19m. Both kimberlite and kimberlite breccia are being analysed for diamonds and indicators. We have enough data to construct a preliminary 3D model of the resource and to estimate kimberlite volumes. Following this we will perform core drilling to confirm the precise geology and kimberlite profile.

Drilling on the Marsfontein targets discovered no additional extensions to the M8 kimberlite. The focus on this property will be on the diamondiferous alluvial deposits confirmed by our recent geophysics programme and by Professor Tania Marshall, the current Chairperson of the SamCode Standards Committee and a recognised expert in the geology and assessment of diamondiferous alluvial deposits. A further five targets will be drilled in the Thorny River area in the near future.

Source: Company Press Release