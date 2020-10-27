The three parties will jointly explore and evaluate LNG procurement strategies and the energy transition to hydrogen in the longer-term

Keppel Data Centres, City Gas, City-OG Gas Energy Services sign MOU. (Credit: Keppel Data Centres Pte Ltd)

Keppel Data Centres Holding (Keppel DC), City Gas and City-OG Gas Energy Services (City-OG) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore using Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and hydrogen to power Keppel DC’s Floating Data Centre Park (FDCP) in Singapore, which is currently in its exploration phase.[i] [ii]

Under the MOU, the three parties will jointly explore and evaluate LNG procurement strategies and the energy transition to hydrogen in the longer-term. The parties will also deliberate on cold energy harnessing for the FDCP and share expertise on steam methane reforming. In line with Keppel’s Vision 2030, which places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, this collaboration is part of a Groupwide effort to study ways to create more energy efficient and greener data centres solutions so that the burgeoning needs of the digital economy can be met in a safe, reliable and environmentally friendly manner.

Mr Wong Wai Meng, Chief Executive Officer, Keppel DC, said, “We are pleased to tap the expertise of the Keppel eco-system of companies – City Gas and City-OG. As industry leaders in technologies, such as the tri-generation LNG and steam methane reforming, our partners will provide insights which will enhance the design and envisaged operations at the FDCP to achieve optimal energy efficiency and reduction in carbon emissions.

“The collaboration between Keppel DC, City Gas and City-OG broadens the efforts of the Keppel Group in reducing the carbon footprint of data centre operations. We are harnessing synergies across the Group to explore the development of the FDCP, LNG and hydrogen-powered data centres, as well as technologies such as carbon capture, utilisation and sequestration.”

Mr Perry Ong, Chief Executive Officer, City Gas, said, “We are pleased to work with Keppel DC to support their FDCP project exploration. Leveraging our expertise in a comprehensive range of safe, reliable and clean gas solutions, City Gas is constantly exploring ways to further lower carbon emissions. We are already using natural gas in the town gas manufacturing process with a longer-term view of using hydrogen to further minimise environmental impact. We are thus eager to expand our green efforts in the data centre sector with this MOU.”

“With our expertise in gas solutions and tri-generation, we are excited to be part of this collaboration, which will allow us to understand better how our know-how can be applied to the growing data centre industry. We look forward to further boost Keppel DC’s green initiatives at its FDCP.” said Mr Gio Lee, Chief Executive Officer, City-OG Gas Energy Services.

Source: Company Press Release