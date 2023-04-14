The scope for pre-FEED studies comprises engineering design work to support significant decisions, corrosion protection concepts, types of foundation, and transportation and installation feasibility

BP and EnBW award pre-FEED study to Kent for 2.9GW Morven offshore wind project. (Credit: moerschy from Pixabay)

UAE-based energy services provider Kent has been awarded a pre-front end engineering design (pre-FEED) study for the 2.9GW Morven offshore wind project in Scotland.

To be located 60km offshore from Aberdeen, the Scottish offshore wind farm is developed by a collaboration between BP and EnBW.

The scope for pre-FEED studies comprises engineering design work to support significant decisions, corrosion protection concepts, types of foundations, and transportation and installation feasibility. It is anticipated to last for six months.

To complete the scope of work, Kent expects to collaborate with Ternan Energy and deliver specialist geotechnical services augmenting their in-house geotechnical offerings.

Kent offshore wind market director Cerianne Cummings said: “We are delighted to be awarded this project which adds to our portfolio of offshore wind projects in the North Sea. We look forward to working with our partners bp and EnBW on this exciting venture.”

The Morven offshore wind project which was awarded to the companies as part of the ScotWind leasing round is expected to produce clean energy sufficient to power nearly three million households.

With an area of 860km2, the offshore wind project is anticipated to use fixed-bottom turbines in 65-75m depth of water. The facility is said to become one of the deepest offshore wind developments in the world.

Kent said that the Morven project will contribute to achieving Scotland’s offshore wind production goal of 11GW as well as the UK’s 50GW target by 2030.

Besides, the Scottish offshore wind project is expected to generate thousands of jobs in both construction and operations over the lifetime of the project.