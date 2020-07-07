With the dimensions of 250m length, 44m width, and 114 thousand tonnes deadweight, Aframax tankers will be the first vessels of this type built in Russia

Keel laid for Tanker Nursultan Nazarbayev. (Credit: ROSNEFT)

The laying of an Aframax tanker has taken place at the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex. The vessel is named after Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Managing Director of Zvezda Sergey Tseluiko and Governor of Primorsky Territory Oleg Kozhemyako set a memorial laying tablet to the keel section of the future tanker during the festive ceremony.

In total, there is a series of 12 tankers of the Aframax type in the order book of the Zvezda complex. At the moment, five of them are under construction at the shipyard. The flagman ship of the series was launched in May 2020 and is undergoing mooring tests.

With the dimensions of 250 m length, 44 m width, and 114 thousand tonnes deadweight, Aframax tankers will be the first vessels of this type built in Russia. Equipped with the most advanced Class A automation system, green Aframax tankers are designed to transport crude oil in an unlimited navigation area thanks to the propulsion machinery that can run on liquefied natural gas in accordance with high environmental standards.

Thanks to the advanced equipment, Zvezda is capable of producing state-of-the-art large-capacity vessels. The most advanced shipyard in Russia uses high-precision methods of marking, welding and cutting metal, including the laser one, as well as 3D-modelling.

The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The Shipyard’s order portfolio amounts to 39 vessels (59 vessels including options) at the moment. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including those that had not previously been produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

Source: Company Press Release