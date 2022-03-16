This project, which is part of Equinor's long-term low emissions strategy for 2050, is valued at around $12m

KCA Deutag wins significant energy optimisation project from Equinor. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

KCA Deutag has been appointed to carry out an energy optimisation project for its client, Equinor on two CAT J rigs in the Norwegian North Sea. This project, which is part of Equinor’s long-term low emissions strategy for 2050, is valued at around $12m.

KCA Deutag’s new business unit Kenera, which launched last year to expand the Group’s offering in both the oilfield and energy transition markets, will deliver this project through the engineering and installation of a series of carbon-reduction technologies. Due to commence this month and complete over a 12-month period, the project will include modifications to the main engines and pumps on the rigs and the application of several software upgrades.

The installation of selective catalytic reduction technology will eliminate up to 85-95% of the Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions, Auxiliary equipment modifications will ensure only the required fluids are delivered to pumps on the rigs, hence reducing total energy consumption, and several software upgrades will integrate drilling control and power management systems to provide enhanced energy control functionality, drilling optimisation and active monitoring of cost parameters.

Commenting on the project, Ole Maier, President Offshore Services said: “This is an exciting project for our Group and for Kenera in particular. Our customer-centric business model allows us to partner with Equinor to support their environmental goals and further provide novel effective solutions to actively play our role in the energy transition.

By combining the skills and experience of our services, engineering design, technology and manufacturing teams, Kenera provides us with a solid platform to deliver our growth strategy and create value for all stakeholders: employees, customers, investors and the communities where we live and work.”

Source: Company Press Release