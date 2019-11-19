The company said that a client in the Middle East has reserved three rigs for two years, with an option to extend by two additional years

Image: KCA Deutag has secured $460m of land drilling contracts in the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Photo: courtesy of KCA Deutag.

UK-based drilling and engineering contractor KCA Deutag, through its land drilling business, has secured land drilling contracts in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

The contracts are estimated to be worth nearly $460m.

The company said that a client in the Middle East has reserved three rigs for two years, with an option to extend by two additional years.

In Oman, KCA Deutag has bagged a three-year contract extension, which begins in 2021, for five rigs operating for one of the country’s exploration and production companies.

According to the company, these rigs are presently being upgraded with the group’s latest equipment automation features, which are part of our +veDRILL Future technology range. The objective is to remove people from the red zone and lessen invisible lost time.

Additionally, one of their rigs in Oman has won a new two-year contract with two one year extension options.

In Iraq, two companies rigs had secured one-year contract extension.

KCA Deutag has bagged a one year contract for one rig in Nigeria, with an option to extend by one more year.

In Algeria, the company has been granted three contracts for four rigs in total. The biggest is a three-year contract for two of these rigs, with a two-year extension option. The other two are for short drilling programmes.

Furthermore, KCA Deutag rig has won a new contract for a short drilling programme with a salt mining company in the Netherlands.

To face the demanding drilling requirements, the rig is being improved with a new 750t Top Drive, supplied by Bentec, the company’s manufacturer of drilling rigs and oilfield equipment.

KCA Deutag land president Simon Drew said: “These awards significantly increase KCA Deutag’s contract backlog and are a testament to the strength of our operational capability and reputation in the marketplace.

“It is also exciting to see the client response to our recently launched Well of Innovation Campaign, with a number of the new contracts now incorporating different +veDRILL technologies. We believe this adds to our already strong offering around safe and effective operations, and is another reason we are seeing strong demand for our rigs in our core markets.”

KCA Deutag secured £135m new drilling contracts in Russia in July

In July, KCA Deutag secured three new contracts for eight high-performance land rigs in Russia worth approximately $168m.