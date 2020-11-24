KBR will integrate highly modularised, owner-furnished equipment for the under-development 10MTPA nameplate facility

The project is being developed by Venture Global LNG.(Credit: LEEROY Agency from Pixabay)

KBR has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to serve as the lead contractor for first phase of the Plaquemines LNG export project in the US state of Louisiana.

The $8.5bn (£6.72bn) project, located around 20 miles south of New Orleans, is being developed by Venture Global LNG.

As agreed, KBR will deliver highly modularised, owner-furnished equipment for the 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) nameplate facility. The systems will be identical to those installed at Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass project.

Venture Global LNG executive co-chairman and CEO Mike Sabel said: “KBR has an exceptional record in the LNG industry, having designed and delivered approximately a third of the liquefaction capacity worldwide.

“They recognise that our innovation of mid-scale, modular trains manufactured in a factory setting and delivered complete to site is revolutionising this industry.

“Plaquemines LNG will deploy Venture Global’s liquefaction trains 19 through 36, identical to the 18 trains currently being fabricated and delivered to our Calcasieu Pass LNG project.

“This contract with KBR will allow us to bring a second world-class, mechanically complete LNG production facility to the market, on our schedule and budget.”

Plaquemines LNG project has secured necessary regulatory approvals

Located on a 632-acre plot with 1.3 miles of deep-water frontage, the Plaquemines LNG project has secured all required regulatory approvals.

It has also entered into binding 20-year offtake agreements to deliver 2.5MTPA and 1MTPA of LNG to PGNiG and EDF, respectively.

Venture Global LNG executive co-chairman Bob Pender said: “KBR brings more than a century of global experience to the Plaquemines LNG project and shares our commitment to on-time, on-budget execution and the safest possible work environment for our employees and partners.”

As a long-term, low-cost provider of US LNG, Venture Global LNG is currently engaged in the development of 50 MTPA production capacity in Louisiana.

The company had raised an additional capital of $675m (£533.45m) last year to advance the Plaquemines LNG export project.