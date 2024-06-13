Kazatomprom obtains new subsoil use agreement for uranium mining at Inkai 3 deposit. (Credit: Kazatomprom)

National Atomic Company “Kazatomprom” JSC announces it has signed a new subsoil use agreement for pilot production at Inkai 3 deposit. This strategic milestone was achieved in June 2024 as a result of direct negotiations with the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Pilot production is approved for up to four years with the total volume of 701 tU for the entire period of pilot production.

Inkai deposit, one of the key uranium deposits in Kazakhstan, is located in the Suzak district of Turkestan region. Uranium resources at Inkai 3 deposit amount to 83.1 ktU.

“This licence is important to our sustainable development strategy. Launch of pilot production at Inkai 3 will contribute to social and economic development of the Turkestan region. Replenishment of the mineral resource base will further bolster our position as a uranium industry leader and help us to meet the rising demand for clean energy”, – said Meirzhan Yussupov, CEO of Kazatomprom.

The Company expects to transfer the Inkai 3 subsoil use contract to Kazatomprom-Sauran LLP, a 100%-owned subsidiary of Kazatomprom.