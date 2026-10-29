The collaboration will use scandium oxide from KAP Minerals’ Kapuskasing critical minerals project in Northern Ontario. Credit: Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock.com.

KAP Minerals and Cymat Technologies have agreed to advance a potential joint venture (JV) focused on producing and commercialising scandium-aluminium master alloy in Canada.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a Made-in-Canada supply chain for advanced materials targeted at aerospace, defence and related industrial markets.

The partnership plans to utilise scandium oxide expected to be sourced from KAP Minerals’ Kapuskasing critical minerals project located in Northern Ontario.

Meanwhile, Cymat Technologies would contribute its aluminium-processing technology and manufacturing experience to the project.

Cymat Technologies CEO Michael Liik said: “This partnership creates an important opportunity for Cymat to apply our proprietary aluminium-processing technology to a new generation of high-performance materials.

“By combining our manufacturing expertise with KAP’s scandium resource, we intend to establish a Canadian source of scandium-aluminium master alloy capable of serving demanding aerospace, defence and industrial markets.”

Scandium-aluminium master alloy is used in the manufacture of specialised aluminium alloys that offer improved strength, weldability, and performance.

The production process will rely on Cymat’s flux-free alloying method, which is capable of delivering higher purity levels. These alloys are particularly relevant for aerospace and defence applications, where enhanced material properties are sought after.

A key goal of the proposed JV is to create a local manufacturing system that converts Canadian-sourced scandium into commercial materials, thereby supporting national industrial objectives and offering a potential supply option to allied markets.

The announcement comes at a time when the Canadian government and other G7 and NATO nations have placed increased emphasis on securing critical mineral supply chains and enhancing domestic manufacturing capacity.

Once established, the KAP–Cymat venture intends to engage with aerospace, defence, and advanced-manufacturing customers within Canada and allied countries.

It will also examine opportunities to access federal and provincial funding.

Discussions between the two companies are ongoing to finalise a comprehensive joint venture agreement (JVA), which will cover aspects such as supply, production, intellectual property, financing and market access.