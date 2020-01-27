The removal-fill application filed with the Department of State Lands has been taken back by the Jordan Cove Energy Project

The Jordan Cove Energy Project is being proposed to be built in Coos County. (Credit: Freeimages/Carlon San)

The Jordan Cove Energy Project, a subsidiary of Pembina Pipeline, has withdrawn an application seeking approval to build a removal-fill at its proposed LNG export terminal in Oregon, US.

The project company, through a letter, withdrew the removal-fill application filed with the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) in November 2019. However, the company did not disclose the reasons behind the decision.

According to the Department of State Lands, Oregon’s removal-fill permit rules give applicants the scope to take back an application at any time before the permit decision is taken. The department was due to take a decision on the Jordan Cove Energy Project in the month end.

Removal-fill permits are necessary for projects that either involve the removal or filling of more than 50 cubic yards of material in state-owned waters or in wetlands, said the Department of State Lands.

In its application, the Jordan Cove Energy Project had sought approval to include removal-fill activity associated with the construction of the proposed LNG terminal, slip and access channel, and the Pacific Connector pipeline.

The Department of State Lands stated: “When a removal-fill permit application is withdrawn, the application fee is forfeited and the application file is closed. A new application must be submitted for a project to receive any further consideration.

“Jordan Cove’s letter did not indicate whether submission of a new removal-fill permit application is planned.”

Earlier this month, the LNG terminal and its 369km long associated pipeline secured clearance from the NOAA Fisheries. Ruling that the proposed midstream assets will have minimal impact on protected species, the federal agency issued a final biological opinion on their construction and operation.

Prior to that, in May 2019, the LNG export project was denied a Clean Water Act permit from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on the basis that it could not demonstrate its compliance with the water quality standards of Oregon.

Details of the Jordan Cove Energy Project

The Jordan Cove Energy Project to be built in Coos County will have a capacity of liquefying up to 1.04 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas per day which will be exported to global markets.

The LNG export terminal will feature five liquefaction trains, two LNG storage tanks, and related infrastructure.