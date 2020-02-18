ScottishPower will reinvest money made from the green tariffs in new renewable generation, more people who take up the tariff, the more investment in green energy there will be

Green electricity tariffs made by ScottishPower UK windfarms. (Credit: makunin from Pixabay.)

This is the latest step in ScottishPower’s campaign to support the UK’s transition to a zero carbon future. Building on the company’s decision to generate 100% Green electricity in 2018 and the launch of its Zero Carbon Communities research in 2019, this is a powerful intervention in the UK’s energy retail market that aims to help customers to make green choices,

All electricity for the new tariffs comes from the company’s windfarms across the UK, and energy generated by these will only be sold to ScottishPower’s domestic and commercial customers.

ScottishPower will reinvest money made from the green tariffs in new renewable generation – meaning the more people who take up the tariff, the more investment in green energy there will be.

Unlike many other green electricity tariffs on the market, ScottishPower’s new tariffs provide both the renewable electricity and its accompanying certificates – thus providing a clear benefit to the UK renewable industry – rather than buying these certificates elsewhere to “green up” non-renewable electricity.

Launching the new tariff, Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower said: “As the UK’s only end-to-end energy provider, we’re unique in being able to make this commitment. From today, anyone who signs up for our electricity on a fixed-price tariff can be confident that they are buying 100% green electricity – all of it is sourced from our windfarms.

“More than that, they will be contributing to building the next generation of renewable energy, because money made from these tariffs will go into developing new wind farms and other green generation projects.

“Across our Renewables and Networks businesses, ScottishPower invests over £7m every working day to deliver cleaner, smarter power for customers, and we already generate enough renewable electricity to power around 1.5m homes. This new approach builds on this investment and shows how we’re finding new ways to speed up the drive to net zero in the UK.

“With an increasing number of green tariffs in the market, it’s important that consumers understand how ‘green’ their tariff is in terms of supporting the UK renewables industry. This isn’t about playing games with bits of paper or certificates. This is the real deal – customers buying energy from renewable sources and helping us to build even more.

“As well as cleaning up the environment, we want to clean up how green energy is sold. My concern is that too many customers think they’re buying renewable electricity, when all they’re buying is a renewable certificate. Today, we’re calling time on this so-called ‘greenwashing.’

“Unlike some competitor offerings that simply buy up green certificates and don’t actually purchase the related renewable electricity, ScottishPower customers can be confident that their electricity comes from renewable sources, with all the electricity supplied from our UK-based windfarms.”

Source: Company Press Release