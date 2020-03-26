Partners to explore the feasibility of developing gas fields containing high CO2 concentration using CCS technology

Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) has signed an agreement with Malaysia’s JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration, and oil and gas company Petronas to jointly study the development of high CO2 gas fields in Malaysia.

The partners plan to explore the feasibility of development and future commercialisation of gas fields containing high CO2 concentration in the country, using carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology.

JOGMEC said that Malaysia holds a large number of gas fields containing high CO2 concentration. The fields, although discovered, were left undeveloped due to technical and economic reasons.

Leveraging their knowledge and experiences, the firms are planning to assess ways to separate, capture and inject CO2 produced from the fields into suitable storage reservoirs such as mature and depleted gas reservoirs.

JOGMEC seek to establish eco-friendly gas development concept

JOGMEC plans to use CCS technology to establish an environmentally friendly gas development concept.

Additionally, the study will look into the future possibility of exporting hydrogen produced from natural gas to Japan. JX and JOGMEC are also considering establishing new energy value chains.

The study will also evaluate the feasibility of developing a supply chain for hydrogen made from the gas produced from the high CO2 fields.

JX Nippon said in a statement: “If development of such high CO2 gas fields is confirmed by the study to be feasible and the parties to the SA agree, JX intends to move forward to the gas production with low environmental impact by CCS technology.”

