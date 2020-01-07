The study will assess the cost of facility which is designed to capture up to 725,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per annum directly from the LafargeHolcim cement plant

The study follows the recently launched Project CO2MENT. (Credit: FreeImages/Michael & Christa Richert)

Svante Inc, LafargeHolcim, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) and Total have joined forces to assess the viability and design of a commercial-scale carbon capture facility located in Holcim Portland Cement Plant in Florence, Colorado, US.

Total said that the study will assess the cost of the facility which is designed to capture up to 725,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per annum directly from the LafargeHolcim cement plant.

The LafargeHolcim cement plant is expected to be sequestrated unground permanently by Occidental.

OLCV president Richard Jackson said: “OLCV is dedicated to advancing low-carbon solutions that will enhance Occidental’s business while reducing emissions.

“Participating in this study aligns with our goals of finding an economical pathway toward large-scale application of carbon-capture technologies to reduce emissions.”

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Occidental, which is an international oil and gas exploration and production company.

The carbon capture facility will feature Svante’s technology

The facility, which is under review, will feature Svante’s technology that is claimed to capture carbon directly from industrial sources at half the capital cost of existing solutions, while Occidental will sequester the captured CO2.

Total chief technology officer and senior vice president Marie-Noëlle Semeria said: “Total has slated 10% of its annual R&D budget to make significant advances in Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technology, a key technology to curb worldwide CO2 emissions.”

Total said that combining carbon capture from a cement plant with CO2 sequestration is a major step ahead for the cement industry to reduce its carbon footprint.

The study follows the recently launched Project CO2MENT between Svante, LafargeHolcim and Total in Canada and the Lafarge Richmond cement plant.

In May last year, a consortium of European companies launched a $21.2m EU-funded project to demonstrate carbon capture and storage (CCS) from industrial activities in Dunkirk, in France.

The consortium includes DMX Demonstration in Dunkirk (3D), ArcelorMittal, Axens, ACP, Brevik Engineering, CMI, DTU, Gassco, RWTH, IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN), Uetikon and oil and gas player Total.