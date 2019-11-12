The complete production of the added 5GW of production capacity is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2020

Image:JinkoSolar’s mono wafer production capacity is expected to expand to 18GW. Photo: courtesy of PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay.

China-based solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding has announced plans to expand its mono wafer production capacity at its facility in Leshan, Sichuan Province.

With an additional 5GW capacity to Sichuan production factory, the company will increase its in-house mono-wafer production capacity to 18GW. The complete production of the added 5GW of production capacity is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2020.

JinkoSolar CEO Kangping Chen said: “With this added capacity, we will be ideally positioned to benefit from the growth opportunities that strong demand for high-efficiency mono products are creating.

“Rapidly expanding capacity for mono products will enhance the overall integration of our production and significantly improve overall profitability going forward.”

Sichuan production expansion follows the 5GW Phase I expansion in 2019

The project follows the 5GW Phase I expansion that was completed in the second quarter of 2019.

In July, JinkoSolar had supplied 95MW of highly-efficient monocrystalline solar panels for the Tailem Bend solar project in Australia.

Located in Adelaide, the solar project is connected to the grid earlier in 2019 and started generating power in February

Additionally, the project is expected to generate 200,000MWh of renewable energy annually to cater to the electricity needs of 40,000 homes.

Prior to that, JinkoSolar delivered 7.8MW of solar modules for two power plants in Hungary.

Located in the towns of Mándok and Tuzsér in eastern Hungary, the solar power plants have been operating at full capacity of 6MWp and 1.8MWp, respectively, since April, 2019 with a combined capacity of 7.8MWp.

JinkoSolar supplies its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the UAE, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions.

The company claims to have developed a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated capacity of 10.5GW per year for silicon wafers, 7.4GW for solar cells, and 12.6GW for solar modules, as of 30 June, 2019.