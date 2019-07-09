The project is anticipated to generate 200,000MWh of renewable energy annually to cater to the electricity needs of 40,000 homes

Image: JinkoSolar’s Cheetah technology and half-cell module configuration that offer a significant boost in power generation at a lower price. Photo: Courtesy of Jukka Niittymaa from Pixabay.

Solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar has supplied 95MW of highly-efficient monocrystalline solar panels for the Tailem Bend solar project in Australia.

JinkoSolar said that Vena Energy, an independent power producer with shareholders including Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and China Investment Corp (CIC), has placed the order for solar panels.

Tailem Bend solar project details

The Tailem Bend solar project is one of the first large-scale solar projects to start generating power in South Australia.

Located in Adelaide, Australia, the solar project is connected to the grid earlier this year and started generating power in February 2019.

In addition, the project is anticipated to generate 200,000MWh of renewable energy annually to cater to the electricity needs of 40,000 homes.

Vena Energy managing director Anil Nangia said: “JinkoSolar’s technology, performance, and reliability made them the ideal partner for this project. Their mature and proven technologies were developed with grid parity in mind and can be reliably integrated into their GW-level manufacturing capabilities.

“We look forward to deepening our relationship with JinkoSolar and working with them on more projects in the future.”

JinkoSolar claims that its Cheetah technology and half-cell module configuration are capable of offering a major boost in power generation at a lower price.

According to the company, the 290-300Wp 120 half-cell mono modules, made of 60 regular cells cut in half, would provide a comparable performance to that of a common monocrystalline PERC module, at an affordable cost.

ROA general manager Anita Li said: “We are honored to have been chosen by Vena Energy Australia to supply solar panels for this project.

“JinkoSolar’s panels generate competitively priced energy, offer high levels of reliability and are proven to generate power consistently over the long-term. Supported by our industry-leading technology and quality, the panels installed at the Tailem Bend Solar Project are expected to generate power efficiently for a quarter century or more.”