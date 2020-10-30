JinkoSolar will actively prepare for the planned STAR Market listing of Jiangxi Jinko pursuant to relevant laws and regulations in China

JinkoSolar's Principal Operating Subsidiary raises $458m. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

JinkoSolar, one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced the completion of a RMB 3.1 billion (approximately US$ 458 million) equity financing by its principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. (“Jiangxi Jinko”).

As previously announced, the equity financing was conducted to qualify Jiangxi Jinko for a listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech innovation board (the “STAR Market”) and to raise additional capital to support its continuous expansion. Immediately after the closing, reputable Chinese third-party investors including China Industrial Bank Group, CIIT Asset Management Co., Ltd., YunShang Fund, Huaho Capital, and China Capital Management Co., Ltd., China Securities Investment Co., Ltd., together with JinkoSolar’s founders and senior management personnel, directly or through their investment arms, will collectively own approximately a 26.7% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, “The successful completion of this fundraising marks an important milestone for us and takes us one step closer to the planned listing of Jiangxi Jinko in China. It also provides us with the capital to expand our capacity and further strengthen our leading position in R&D. We are thankful for the strong support from our new investors and are committed to creating sustainable value for all our shareholders.”

Following the closing of this transaction, JinkoSolar will actively prepare for the planned STAR Market listing of Jiangxi Jinko pursuant to relevant laws and regulations in China. JinkoSolar remains fully committed to its shareholders and its NYSE listing and will remain the majority and controlling shareholder of Jiangxi Jinko after its STAR Market listing.

Source: Company Press Release