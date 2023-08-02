New Unit 3 is part of the now completed Anegasaki thermal power station upgrade which involved the replacement of four ageing oil and gas-fired units with three LNG-fired power generation units

JERA achieves commercial operation at the 650MW New Unit 3 of the Anegasaki thermal power station in Japan. (Credit: JERA Co., Inc.)

Japan’s Energy for a New Era (JERA), a joint venture between TEPCO and Chubu Electric Power, has achieved commercial operation at the 650MW New Unit 3 of the Anegasaki thermal power station in Japan.

New Unit 3 is part of the now completed Anegasaki thermal power station upgrade which involved the replacement of four ageing oil and gas-fired units with three liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power generation units. The combined capacity of the new units is 1.95GW.

Installed by JERA’s subsidiary JERA Power Anegasaki, each of the new units utilises a gas turbine combined-cycle power generation system (GTCC). The new units have a capacity of 650MW each.

According to JERA, New Unit 3 will help deliver a stable electricity supply as well as mitigate environmental impact by lowering carbon dioxide emissions.

The company stated: “JERA will continue to move steadily forward in replacing aging equipment with state-of-the-art power stations as it works to contribute to a stable electricity supply and reduce CO2 emissions.”

New Unit 1 and New Unit 2 at the upgraded Anegasaki thermal power station started operations in February 2023 and April 2023, respectively.

Located in Ichihara-shi, Chiba, the original Anegasaki power station had six gas-fired steam power generation units (Unit 1 to Unit 6) with a generation capacity of 600MW each.

JERA decommissioned Unit 1 to Unit 4 at the Anegasaki thermal power station in December 2021.

Unit 5 and Unit 6 started operations in April 1977 and October 1979, respectively. The units were closed, as per a long-term planned shutdown, in April 2021, but resumed operations in late 2022.

