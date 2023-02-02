Located 4km-10km off the coast of Miaoli County in north-west Taiwan, the offshore wind project, which is equipped with 47 turbines from Siemens Gamesa, is set to commence full-scale generation to the grid to power about 380,000 households

All the 47 turbines of the Formosa 2 offshore wind project have been installed. (Credit: Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

Japan-based power generation company JERA has announced the completion of wind turbine generators (WTGs) installation at the 376MW Formosa 2 offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The offshore wind facility features 47 8MW Direct Drive wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Located 4km-10km off the coast of Miaoli County in north-west Taiwan, the offshore wind project is set to commence full-scale generation to the grid.

The Formosa 2 offshore wind farm is steadily progressing with commissioning work and is expected to begin commercial operation later this year, stated JERA.

JERA, the majority shareholder in the project with a 49% stake, is a 50-50 joint venture (JV) between Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) and Chubu Electric Power.

Other shareholders of the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm are Macquarie’s Green Investment Group and Synera Renewable Energy with stakes of 26% and 25%, respectively.

Installation of jacket foundations and subsea cables at the Taiwanese offshore wind facility was completed in 2022.

With a power generation capacity of 37,60,00kW, the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm is expected to produce enough clean energy to power about 380,000 households.

The construction works of the offshore wind facility were started in October 2019.

Formosa 2 project director Tiemen Maebe said: “We extend our sincere gratitude to our valued partners, contractors, and project team members for their unwavering commitment and outstanding contributions.

”With the successful completion of this milestone, we are now well positioned to move forward towards commercial operation and the operation and maintenance phase, while ensuring adherence to the most stringent standards of health, safety, and environmental performance. We remain fully committed to providing sustainable and renewable energy to Taiwan.”