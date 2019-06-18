Construction works at Formosa 2 offshore wind farm will start in 2020 and the wind facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2021

Image: Under contract Jan De Nul Group is responsible for the foundation design, fabrication and installation. Photo: Courtesy of Jan De Nul Group.

Maritime infrastructure construction and maintenance company Jan De Nul Group has secured an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract for both foundations and subsea cables for the Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm (OWF).

Jan De Nul said that Formosa 2 marks the third Taiwanese OWF contract for the group and will have three times the capacity of the Changhua OWF and the Formosa 1 Phase 2 OWF.

Jan De Nul offshore renewables manager Peter De Pooter said: “Being awarded the Formosa 2 EPCI contract is a very important next step for Jan De Nul Group in the growing Taiwanese offshore wind market. This new contract underlines our commitment to Taiwan and more generally to the Asian region in OWF and marine construction projects.

“This award not only builds on the recent project success and experience at the Formosa 1 and Changhua projects, but also on our local presence since many years. We very much look forward to delivering our work on Formosa 2, and to helping grow the local capability and skills in offshore wind and the development of a local Taiwanese supply chain.”

The Formosa 2 offshore wind farm

The 376MW Formosa 2 OWF is located adjacent to the 120MW Formosa 1 OWF, between 3.8km-9.5km off the coast and at 40 nautical miles from the port of Taichung, Miaoli County, North-West Taiwan.

Formosa 2 OWF is expected to be installed with 47 Siemens 8MW turbines on jacket foundations in up to 55m water depth.

Under contract Jan De Nul Group is responsible for the foundation design, fabrication and installation, along with the the design, supply and installation of the subsea cables.

Jan De Nul Group will draw on offshore wind experience gained during the current execution of neighbouring projects for planning Formosa 2 OWF.

Construction works are scheduled to begin in 2020 and the wind farm is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.

Formosa 2 OWF project director Kimberly Cram said: “We are pleased to have reached this important milestone for Formosa 2 in continuing our support of the government’s offshore wind ambitions in Taiwan. Working with Jan De Nul Group will ensure delivery of a key scope for Formosa 2, delivering clean, sustainable energy to over 380,000 households in Taiwan.”