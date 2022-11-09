Rig 118 will mobilise to site over the coming days, with the well expected to spud in the second half of this month

Zephyr awards rig contract to CWC Ironhand Drilling.(Credit: John R Perry from Pixabay)

Zephyr Energy plc (AIM: ZPHR) (OTCQB: ZPHRF), the Rocky Mountain oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development from carbon-neutral operations, is pleased to announce the signing of a rig contract with CWC Ironhand Drilling (“CWC”) for its Ironhand Rig 118 (“Rig 118”) to be used to drill the Company’s State 36-2 LNW-CC well, the first of three wells designed to further delineate Zephyr’s acreage position on its project in the Paradox Basin, Utah, U.S.

Rig 118 will mobilise to site over the coming days, with the well expected to spud in the second half of this month. In the interim, the Company expects to set the conductor casing ahead of rig arrival prior to the commencement of the greater drilling operation.

Colin Harrington, Zephyr’s Chief Executive, said: “Following the recent final permit award, Zephyr’s operational team moved quickly to secure the rig contract with CWC. We are pleased with the operational momentum and look forward to getting the drilling campaign underway this month.

“We look forward to keeping investors informed as operations progress at the well site.”

Source: Company Press Release