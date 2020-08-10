Jan De Nul will use its new, under construction Voltaire vessel to transport and install turbines at the offshore wind farm

The Voltaire vessel is currently under construction (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul, a Luxembourg-based maritime infrastructure services provider, has secured a contract from Dogger Bank Wind Farm, to transport and install the offshore wind turbines at the offshore wind farm.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is a joint venture project between SSE Renewables and Equinor.

When complete, the offshore wind farm will generate 3.6GW of clean energy, which could be enough to power more than 4.5 million UK homes annually, or 5% of the country’s electricity needs.

The Dogger Bank wind farm will be developed three phases, Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C, each with 1.2GW of power generating capacity.

It will be powered by GE Haliade-X offshore wind turbines, each capable of generating 12MW of electricity.

Jan De Nul will use its Voltaire vessel to transport and install the wind turbines

As part of the contract, Jan De Nul will use its Voltaire vessel to transport and install the wind turbines at Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B phases, 130km off the Yorkshire coast in early 2023.

Currently under construction, the Voltaire vessel is claimed to have a lifting capacity of more than 3,000 tonnes and expected to be the largest jack up vessel. It is expected to provide services from 2022.

Jan De Nul further stated that its vessel will be fitted with advanced exhaust filtering system by means of a Selective Catalytic Reduction system and a Diesel Particulate Filter, making it one of the first ultra-low emission vessel (ULEv).

Jan De Nul Group offshore division director Philippe Hutse said: “We are delighted to have signed the first contract for our new generation jack-up vessel Voltaire and to work together with industry leaders SSE Renewables and Equinor.

“When taking the decision to build this exciting vessel we had exactly the type of project in mind like Dogger Bank Wind Farm in terms of scale and characteristics of the offshore sites and the turbines.

“We are proud to contribute to the worldwide transition to renewable energies by installing the offshore wind turbines at Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B in the most efficient and clean manner possible.”

Presently, Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B are expected to seen the final investment decision by the end of this year.

While SSE Renewables is leading the development and construction phases of the project, Equinor will lead its operations during its life time, for at least 25 years, creating nearly 200 jobs in the North East.