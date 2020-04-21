Jan De Nul Group will be responsible for transportation, laying and protection of the cables under the contract

TenneT, a Dutch transmission system operator (TSO), has selected Jan De Nul Group and LS Cable & Systems to supply and install high voltage cables to connect the Hollandse Kust Noord and Hollandse Kust West Alpha offshore wind farms to the Dutch grid.

Jan De Nul Group will be responsible for transportation, laying and protection of the cables, while LS Cable & System will design and manufacture the cables. The offshore installation is expected to take place in 2022-23.

The export cables for the Hollandse Kust Noord and Hollandse Kust West Alpha will include two 220kV AC cable systems each.

Claimed to cover a total length of 210km, the four cable systems will connect the offshore wind farms to the onshore Dutch power grid near Beverwijk, near the port of IJmuiden.

Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm is expected to begin operations in 2023

Jan De Nul Group offshore director Philippe Hutse said: “We are proud to have been selected by TenneT to take on this project together with our partner LS Cable & System. Our versatile offshore installation vessels are ideally suited to bring this project to a successful conclusion.

“Thanks to its very large carrying capacity, our Cable Lay Vessel Isaac Newton will load the cables in Korea and transport them to the Netherlands for installation with a minimum number of offshore joints.

“Our Multi-Purpose Support Vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant will execute the post-lay trenching works and the rock protection works at the subsea crossing locations.”

When operational, the offshore wind farms are expected to generate up to 1.4GW of clean energy , enough to power one million households annually.

The Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm is expected to begin operations in 2023, while the Hollandse Kust West Alpha is slated to be operational in 2024.

Recently, Jan De Nul has announced that it is close to complete fabrication of foundations for 110MW Changhua phase one wind project in Taiwan