A consortium Jan De Nul-Hitachi had signed a contract for the Changhua offshore wind project in April 2018

Jan De Nul nears completion of fabrication for110MW Changhua offshore wind farm. (Credit: Jan De Nul Group.)

Luxembourg-based construction engineering company, Jan De Nul Group has announced that it is close to complete fabrication of foundations for 110MW Changhua phase one wind project in Taiwan.

The company said that the fabrication of the foundations for the 21 jackets are nearing its completion and will be transported to Taichung Port in Taiwan.

The first full jacket will be completed by the second half of April and the first four jackets will be shipped to Taiwan in the first half of May this year.

For the wind project, 21 jackets of 60m high, weighing over 1,100 tonnes each and containing all together over 23,000 tonnes of steel are being manufactured at the South Korean Shipyard Company Samkang.

Jan De Nul Group said: “The 21 jackets will be transported in five batches from South Korea to Taiwan. A first batch of four jackets will depart to Taiwan in the first half of May.

“A 1,500 tonnes crane vessel will lift them onto a heavy transport vessel which will sail to Taichung Port. From there, the jackets will travel to their final destination off the coast of Fangyuan.”

Jan De Nul is responsible for the supply and installation of all the cables

The construction engineering company began work on the Taiwan Power Company Offshore Wind Farm Phase 1 Project – Demonstration in October 2018.

A consortium Jan De Nul-Hitachi had signed a contract for the Changhua offshore wind project on 30 April 2018.

Under the contract, Jan De Nul is responsible for the design, fabrication and installation of the foundations, the installation of the 21 wind turbines for the project.

The order also included the supply and installation of all the cables off- and onshore along with the electrical substation upgrade.

Hitachi is responsible for manufacturing, assembly and other works related to the offshore wind turbines with downwind rotor.