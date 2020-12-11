Jan De Nul Group agreed to acquire the Offshore Construction and Cable-Lay Vessel Connector

Jan De Nul acquires Ocean Yield’s multipurpose subsea cable- and flex-lay vessel connector. (Credit: Christopher Petersen/Jan De Nul Group.)

Jan De Nul Group has signed an agreement for the purchase of the Offshore Construction and Cable-Lay Vessel Connector from Ocean Yield ASA. This marks a further investment in the offshore installation capacities of the Luxembourg based maritime contractor. The vessel will be officially transferred during the fourth quarter of 2020.

With a focus on delivering the next generation offshore energy projects, Jan De Nul Group invests strategically in its offshore installation fleet. With the acquisition of the cable-lay vessel Connector, Jan De Nul Group further specialises in this offshore energy market as part of a running investment programme following the order in 2019 of the new-build Offshore Jack-Up Installation Vessel Voltaire and Floating Crane Installation Vessel Les Alizés.

Philippe Hutse, Director Offshore Division at Jan De Nul Group: “The Connector has a very good reputation in the sector and is known as one of the world’s top tier subsea installation and construction vessels. She’s capable of operating in ultra-deep water up to 3,000 metres deep. Through the market consolidation involving this new investment, we now own and operate the largest fleet of dedicated cable-lay vessels. The Connector will further strengthen the Jan De Nul fleet for the future of offshore energy production.”

Andreas Reklev, SVP Investments of Ocean Yield ASA: “The Connector was operating on a long-term bareboat charter until February 2017. In anticipation of a market recovery, Ocean Yield has for the past years traded the vessel in the short-term market. Through this position we have realized that in fact an industrial setup is required to operate the vessel efficiently in the cable-lay market whereby total solutions can be offered including dedicated engineering and operations teams. As such, we believe Jan De Nul will be well placed to efficiently operate the vessel which we see leaving in an excellent condition after having just completed its 10 year dry docking and class renewal surveys.”

Wouter Vermeersch, Manager Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group: “The Connector makes a perfect combination with our Cable-Lay Vessel Isaac Newton. Both vessels are interchangeable with similar large carrying capacities thanks to similar dual turntable systems, while at the same time they each have their own specific characteristics that make them complementary. Our third Cable-Lay Vessel Willem de Vlamingh completes our trio with its unique all-round capabilities including operating in very shallow waters.”

Thanks to these investments, Jan De Nul Group operates a very modern and balanced offshore fleet now comprising three offshore jack-up installation vessels, three floating crane installation vessels, three cable-lay vessels, five rock installation vessels and two multipurpose vessels.

The Connector’s specifications

The Connector, built in 2011, is a DP3 Ultra Deepwater Multipurpose Subsea Cable- and Flex-Lay Construction Vessel. The vessel has a proven track record of installing power cables and umbilicals using its dual turntables with a combined total pay-load capacity of 9,000 tonnes, as well as risers using its two heave-compensated 400 mt and 100 mt offshore cranes. The Connector is also fitted with two built-in WROV’s which can work in water depths of up to 4,000 meters.

The Connector has superior manoeuvrability and a high transit speed for worldwide operations. Thanks to her excellent station keeping and stability capabilities, she can operate in the most harsh environments.

Finally, the vessel has a very large deck area and crane coverage, turning it into the ideal platform to perform cable repairs.

Source: Company Press Release