Jacobs to plan and design waste recycling and transfer facility in US. (Credit: Pixabay/RitaE )

Jacobs has been selected to provide siting, architectural and engineering services for the new Northeast Recycling and Transfer Station (NERTS) facility in the northeast part of king county, Washington.

Through a competitive procurement process, the firm has been selected by the King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks, Solid Waste Division (SWD).

The firm said that the planning and design of the new facility is expected to incorporate climate change impacts as well as the sustainable development practices.

Jacobs People & Places Solutions Buildings & Infrastructure West Region senior vice president Ron Williams said: “Siting, designing and constructing a transfer facility is an inherently complex process which must account for operational needs, site constraints and the needs and concerns of the service-area and neighboring communities.

“But that challenge is one that we’re well suited to deliver on, as Jacobs and our teaming partners have developed more than 150 recycling and transfer station facilities throughout the U.S. and globally.”

King County offers recycling services for about 1.3 million residents

King County offers garbage transfer, disposal, and recycling services for about 1.3 million residents and 660,000 employees. The solid waste system currently serves a large unincorporated area and 37 of the 39 cities in King County.

Eight transfer stations and two drop boxes of the County are said to have received 840,000 tonnes of garbage in 2019.

A lot of small loads are combined into larger loads at the transfer facilities for transportation to the County’s Cedar Hills Regional Landfill.

Jacobs stated: “The use of transfer stations lowers collection costs and reduces overall traffic and associated air pollution, fuel consumption and road wear – all contributing to a more sustainable solution.”

