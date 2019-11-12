Located in coastal Shibetsu, Hokkaido, the solar plant comprises a 10,445kWh storage battery

Image: The solar project to reduce CO2 emissions of 24,180 tonnes annually. Photo courtesy of andreas160578 from Pixabay.

China-based solar development company JA Solar has supplied PERC modules for a 32MW solar-plus-storage project in Hokkaido, Japan.

Located in coastal Shibetsu, Hokkaido, Japan, the facility comprises a 10,445kWh storage battery, which can self-regulate to ensure stable operation of the power plant in both peak and off-peak hours.

The climatic conditions in Hokkaido require high performance solar modules.

According to the company, the mono PERC modules have mechanical loading performance, capacity to maintain high and stable power output within the temperature range of -40℃ and +85℃, as well as in intense wind pressure, low temperature and snowy conditions.

The solar plant is expected to generate 30,000,000kWh of electricity yearly while reducing the carbon dioxide emission by 24,180 tonnes every year.

JA Solar board of directors’ chairman Jin Baofang said: “Energy storage is crucial in the development of the new energy industry.

“We are excited to work with our customers to develop new operating models that combine photovoltaic and energy storage technologies and drive the industry toward more efficient applications.

“As a major supplier of solar products to the Japanese market, JA Solar is highly recognized by local customers for its high-quality photovoltaic products and strong market presence.”

In August, the firm supplied 33.1MW of mono PERC panels to Ukraine-based project developer, UDP Renewables, for the Scythia-Solar-2 PV power plant.

Located in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine, the solar plant is expected to produce 42,000MW of electricity to power 13,300 households every year. It is the second phase of the large-scale renewable energy project, Scythia-Solar.

The Chinese solar modules manufacturer has also supplied high-efficiency PERC bifacial double-glass modules for the 2.5MW Goodyear solar plant in Malaysia. Located in Shah Alam situated on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, the plant is owned by Goodyear.