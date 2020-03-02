The two 50MW solar projects were recently acquired by Green Investment Group (GIG)

JA Solar secured order to supply 100MW PERC modules for solar projects in Spain. (Credit: Pixabay/andreas160578)

China-based solar panel manufacturer, JA Solar has supplied 100MW mono PERC modules for two subsidy-free solar projects in Spain.

Developed and built by Spanish solar company, Solarpack, the two 50MW solar projects were acquired by Green Investment Group Limited (GIG).

To be located in Alvarado-La Risca, a town in the region of Extremadura, Spain, the two solar projects will be operated under a power purchase agreement (PPA) signed Shell Energy Europe.

JA Solar stated: “PPA is one of the key factors driving the Spanish PV market back to Gigawatt scale, and leads investors to focus more on the power generating capability and long-term performance of solar modules.”

The two solar power facilities are expected to be operation in third quarter of 2020

The solar modules that are supplied by JA Solar for the projects used solar cells manufactured with Gallium-doped silicon wafers.

JA Solar said that the application of Ga-doped silicon wafers can mitigate the initial light induced degradation (LID) that solar cells using boron doped p-type silicon wafers having long suffered.

This allows the solar modules to provide long-term performance, stability, and improved return of investment.

Furthermore, the two solar power facilities are expected to become operational in the third quarter of this year.

In November last year, JA Solar supplied its PERC double-glass modules for two solar projects, developed by Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), totaling 134MW.

The two solar plants include the 67MW Mafraq I solar plant and a 67MW Empire solar plant, both in Jordan.

The solar facilities are expected to generate a total of 260 million kWh of clean electricity annually while reducing CO2 emissions by 210,000 tonnes per year.