Image: Jackson Rendering. Photo courtesy of J-POWER.

Jackson Generation, a special purpose vehicle of J-POWER USA Investment, has started the construction of the 1.2GW natural gas-fired combined cycle facility to be located in Will County, Illinois.

J-POWER USA Development (J-POWER) owns 100% interest in the Jackson project and is the sole developer of the project. The company has selected Kiewit Power Constructors as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas (MHPSA) was selected to supply its 501 JAC gas turbines. It will also provide maintenance services for the project. It will be located next to the Elwood Power Plant, which the company has been operating since 2007.

J-POWER USA has been developing the project since 2016, by using more than a decade of its experience in operating power plants. The project is expected to be completed in April of 2022.

J-POWER USA president and CEO Mark Condon said: “The development of the Jackson Project is consistent with our strategy of investing in and developing high quality power generating facilities which connect to reliable power markets, like PJM.

“The advanced technology and quality of MHPSA turbines and Kiewit’s vast experience in combined cycle facility construction, combined with J-POWER USA’s record of success in power plant development and operation, will help ensure that Jackson is a reliable generation facility during its operational life. J-POWER USA will continue to look for opportunities to expand its North American power generation business.”

J-Power owns stakes across 6.5GW of generating facilities in US

Presently, J-POWER USA and its affiliates hold interest in 12 power generating facilities in the US, with a total capacity of about 6.5GW.

Established by J-POWER in 2005, J-POWER USA entered the US energy market and acquired minority stake in the Frontier Project in 2006. In 2010, the company developed the Orange Grove Project, which is a simple cycle, peaking plant.

In 2016, the company acquired 100% interest in Elwood project and in 2017, it also acquired the Westmoreland Project, a combined cycle, base-load plant, in its construction phase.